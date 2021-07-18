Lawyer takes on Medical Council over delay in exam result for doctors

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has taken on the Medical and Dental Council for the delay in releasing the results of potential doctors.

The lawyer says the country needs doctors and thus the MDC should release the results of the foreign doctors who wrote their exams some 17 weeks ago.



He said the MDC promised to release the results two weeks after the exams but “It is now over 17 weeks since the doctors took the exams. The results have not been released and no explanations have been given for the delay.



The MDC, unlike the GLC, is usually very progressive in its approach to regulating medical practice.



It realizes that it has no role in medical education and concerns itself with mainly the licensing exams, offering continuous professional education, ensuring that licensed doctors offer high quality practice and disciplining practicing doctors for misconduct.”



Read the full post below

We need doctors rather badly. Fortunately, 439 doctors trained in foreign countries took the licensing exam that allows them to practice here in February 2021.



The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) promised that the results of this exam will be out within 2 to 4 weeks.



It is now over 17 weeks since the doctors took the exams. The results have not been released and no explanations have been given for the delay.



The MDC, unlike the GLC, is usually very progressive in its approach to regulating medical practice.



It realizes that it has no role in medical education and concerns itself with mainly the licensing exams, offering continuous professional education, ensuring that licensed doctors offer high quality practice and disciplining practicing doctors for misconduct.

GOGO is therefore taken aback by this unusual and unprecedented delay and appeal to the MDC to rectify this anomaly by immediately explaining the delay and causing the results to be released by the end of July.



MDC must maintain its usually high standards and not regress to the mean of the other regulator.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!