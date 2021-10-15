Lawyer to challenge LGBTQ+ bill at Supreme Court

Social media has been riddled with discussions on the bill

• George Bernard Shaw has vowed to challenge the current bill at the Supreme Court

• Some 8 MPs put the bill before parliament to push for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities



• Some other groups of 18 renowned lawyers and professionals want the bill scrapped



A private legal practitioner, George Bernard Shaw, has sworn to challenge the anti-LGBTQ+ before parliament at the Supreme Court.



According to him, the bill before parliament breaches the fundamental human rights guaranteed in the constitution.



He adds that people are confusing morality with the law, this he says should not happen in a democratic dispensation.



Speaking on Citi TV's Eye Witness News, he said, “the bill is against basic human rights because Ghana has subscribed to a lot of international conventions and treaties that prohibit discrimination. People are confusing morality with law. If you identify as a homosexual, you are likely or liable to be imprisoned and for me who is a human rights activist, I can be jailed for promoting, propagating, and advancing or even explaining why. Like what I am doing now when the bill is passed, I can be jailed and this should not happen in a democratic dispensation.”

The issue of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQ+) act and rights has become a subject for discussion in the country for weeks now.



Social media has been riddled with discussions on the subject, topping trends.



The conversation on the rights of persons of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana resurfaced, mainly after news broke of the opening of a new office for persons of this sexual orientation in Accra.



While some 8 Members of Parliament have presented a bill before parliament to criminalize the act of LGBTQ+, a group of 18 renowned lawyers and other professionals have also sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed.



According to them, the bill violates the fundamental human rights guaranteed in the constitution.