Lawyers of Anas to cross-examine Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

•Anas has filed a defamatory suit against Kennedy Agyapong

•The MP alleged that Anas is a murderer, a blackmailer, an extortionist, evil and corrupt among others.



•The investigative journalist sued the Assin Central MP for GH¢25 million



Lawyers for Ace investigative journalists, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, are expected to cross-examine Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in an ongoing defamation suit against the outspoken Legislator, seeking GH¢25 million in damages.



Justice Eric Baah of the General Jurisdiction Court 2 Division of the High Court has already heard the testimony of Mr Anas.



The investigative journalist sued the Assin Central MP for GH¢25 million in defamation for libellous comments the MP is said to have made about the journalist in the run-up to the premiere of the Number 12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

The MP alleged that Anas is a murderer, a blackmailer, an extortionist, evil and corrupt among others.



Lawyers for Anas presented two witnesses before the court, documents from the Attorney General’s office over the outcome of a trial Mr Agyapong claimed Anas influenced to set suspected criminals free in his video dubbed “Who watches the watchman.”



He also tendered in all the words both in audiovisual and text form published by Mr. Agyapong without any proof or evidence to back same.



Lawyers for the MP have also cross-examined the two witnesses. The cross-examination sought to ask the witnesses’ views on the video dubbed “Who watches the watchman” as a justification.