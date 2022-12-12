‘Lay down your arms and allow peace to prevail’ - Upper East Regional Minister to Bawku conflict perpetrators

Stephen Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister

Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has pleaded with the people responsible for the Bawku and Doba-Kandiga clashes to put down their weapons and guarantee that there is peace in the area.

According to him, incidents of communal and chieftaincy clashes, as well as land disputes pose a threat to the peace in the community.



In a speech delivered on his behalf by John Muniru, Assistant Director at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCG), during the inauguration of the new members of the Regional Peace Council in Bolgatanga.



In addition, the minister went on to explain that the region's reputation was being harmed by its history of conflicts and that he was appealing to everyone in the area to maintain peace.



“Our region has had its share of communal conflicts, especially the Bawku and Doba- Kandiga conflicts which had led to the loss of lives and properties and the experience in managing them has not been easy at all.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the feuding factions in these communities to lay down their arms and allow peace to prevail to propel the growth and development of the region for the benefit of the people,” he said.



The 13-member council, chaired by Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, has Rev. Fr Camillo K. Sarko, Priscilla A. Nyaaba, Mr Azaare Christopher Anabila, Bashirudeen Yakub Hillia and Abu-Bakar Sadiq Abdul Rahaman as members.



The rest are Rev. Eric Adjei Nmai, Rev. Dominic Ziba, Mr Alfred Abugre Ndago; the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III; Madam Adimazoya Victoria Azeyili, Madam Florence Lardi Manamzor and Rev. Thomas Abukari.



AM/AE