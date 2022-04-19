Laziness, poor work attitude why Upper East Region is retrogressive - Minister

Stephen Yakubu

Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has complained bitterly about the level of laziness and disregard for duty on the part of some workers of the various government agencies.

He says this level of laziness and unprofessional behaviours accounts for why the government sector is not doing so well.



Stephen Yakubu who was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio noted that some government workers work for just three days a week whiles others always have excuses to be unproductive.



“People come to work, sometimes, late. On Fridays, people will tell you they are going to the mosque. I have also noticed that sometimes, people who are not even Muslims will tell you they are going to the mosque and may not return to work. Others who live outside the region go and return on Monday, and sometimes they do not even get to work”.



“If you look at it critically, some just work for three days. If you do not work on Friday or do just half a day, and then you do not work on Monday; then it means you are basically working Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It is something that I am not happy about.”

Against this backdrop, the Minister has indicated that the Coordinating Council has decided to introduce the clock in the system to check lateness and punctuality.



He noted that other regions are doing so well with their development but the same cannot be said about the Upper East Region hence the need to ensure the needed change is realized.



“The Upper West Region was born out of the Upper East Region but if you look at the rankings in a lot of things, we are behind the Upper West Region. It means that there are things that we are not doing right. There was some grading of all of the regions, we did not do very well. I have also been here for about a year [as Regional Minister], I have gone round, I have seen the way people work and I am not enthused at all,” he said.



Adding that “I have decided to go round and let people know my displeasure and also for them to change. The most important thing is change. If you have a job, I think you have to be serious with the job and work”.