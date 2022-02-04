Lead crusade against corruption – GPCC to Christians

Leadership of GPCC at an event

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is urging Christians to lead the crusade against corruption in the country.

According to the President of GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, it is no longer a secret that public sector corruption has become the greatest threat to Ghana's democracy, development, peace and stability in the midst of a thriving church in which over 70 per cent of its population is Christian.



Speaking at the GPCC's 53rd Annual Conference of the Heads of Churches and Organisations held at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh, Prof Frimpong Manso wondered how Christians defend their faith when 70 per cent of all money siphoned illegally from the public purse every year is stolen by Christians who are supposed to be the light to the world.

He stressed that fighting corruption in all forms can only be won when the church deliberately gets involved in the campaign against the canker.



Touching on the controversial e-levy, Rev Frimpong Manso said the government needs money to do development projects, so, if e-levy will help Ghana to develop, the Minority and Majority in Parliament should arrive at a compromise.