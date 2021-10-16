Leader of Volta separatist group Papavi dies

Volta Separatist Charles Kormi Kudjordji popularly known as Papavi

The leader and founder of separatist group Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudjordji, popularly known as Papavi has been reported dead.



He is said to have died after a short illness.



Papavi, 87, died in the last hours of October 15 at a hospital in the Volta Region, GNA reports.



The Volta Regional Police Command, however, says it is yet to confirm the death or otherwise of Papavi, reports DGN Online.

Papavi is known for championing calls for the separation of the “Western Togoland” from Ghana through his secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.



His group was demanding to separate from Ghana for an independent Western Togoland state.



Paapavi was arrested and airlifted to Accra and charged with treason with some others. He was, however, released by the state on grounds of old age.



After several unsuccessful coup attempts, he declared independence for "Western Togoland" and went into hiding.



