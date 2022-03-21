Leaders with foresight didn’t wait for crisis to cut expenditure – Ablakwa shades government

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Government convenes cabinet meeting to tackle economic challenges

Government resolves to cut down expenditure



Ablakwa accuses government of profligacy



Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed contempt over the government’s resolve to cut expenditure in the face of current economic challenges facing the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo convened a cabinet retreat over the weekend to find solutions to Ghana’s current economic challenges, including rising fuel prices and the rapid depreciation of the cedi against the dollar.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that the government, among other things, has resolved following the cabinet retreat to cut expenditure in the 2022 budget to mitigate the situation.

But in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ablakwa has accused the government of lacking foresight in arriving at a decision it should have made a long time ago.



According to him, the decision by the government to cut expenditure should not have been taken in a time of crisis but should have been made even before the current crisis.



“Leaders with foresight across the world from New Zealand to Rwanda cut expenditure long ago. They didn’t wait for total crisis to compel them to make cuts at the Presidency by 30% when in all reality there’s nothing left to spend,” he tweeted.



The North Tongu MP for over a year has been accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of profligate spending.



He alludes to the president’s decision to make use of luxury chartered private jets for foreign trips as one of the profligacies of the president and his government at the expense of a suffering economy.

“GHS25 million ultra-luxury charters on my mind,” he stated in his recent tweet.



