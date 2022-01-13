Leadership failure is to blame for Ghana’s high coronavirus cases – Dr. Ayensu Danquah

Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah is a Surgeon and politician

The 2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Essikado Ketan, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, has blamed the Akufo-Addo administration for the skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the American-trained surgeon explained that the failure on the part of the country's leaders to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols religiously is the reason most Ghanaians have failed to attach seriousness to practices that will prevent them from getting infected.



"Leadership failure and the lack of consistency are why Ghanaians don't adhere to the COVID-19 protocols," Dr Ayensu Danquah stated and pointed to the recently held national conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi as one of the factors that have encouraged Ghanaians to disregard the COVID-19 protocols.



"… When you are a parent, and you state your rules but fail to go by the rules, how do you expect your children to follow the same rules," she criticized." The leaders will come and say practice social distancing, but the next day you see them organizing parties without wearing nose masks."



To her, until the country's leaders set good examples and adhere to the protocols, the citizens will continue to disregard the safety protocols. The case count would escalate and result in piling pressure on the country's health facilities.



She advised the government to adopt the NDC's COVID-19 response plan to tackle the pandemic effectively in the country as the vaccination continues.



COVID-19 Cases

As of Tuesday, seven more Ghanaians had succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) that announced this on their website indicated that some 650 new infections had been recorded as of January 7, 2022.



This brings the number of active cases in the country to 11,403 while some 139,508 persons have recovered and been discharged.



Out of the active cases, 39 of them are severe, while nine patients are in critical condition.



One thousand three hundred thirty-two people have died in Ghana since the pandemic broke out in March 2022.