Leadership of Parliament pays working visit to Ghana Gas

The delegation from Parliament with officials of Ghana GasGaas

Source: Ghana Gas

The leadership of Parliament on Sunday 8th August 2021 paid an official working visit to the facilities of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited at Atuabo in the Western Region.

The delegation from Parliament included Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, Joseph Osei-Owusu, 1st Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, 2nd Deputy Speaker, Frank Annoh- Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan - 1st Deputy Majority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, first Deputy Minority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Second Dep. Majority Whip.



The delegation was received by the Chief Executive officer ,Dr. Ben K.D Asante who in his welcome address showed appreciation to the leadership for visiting the Ghana Gas Complex and processing Plant at Atuabo.



In the welcome address by Dr. Ben Asante, he appreciated Parliament for the support over the years and stated that he believes this visit will further strengthen the relationship between the two institutions, taking note that Parliament has oversight over the executive and state owned institutions.



As part of remarks the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament expressed that such a visit will offer the right opportunity for Parliament to understand the activities, challenges and importance of the operations of Ghana Gas as a strategic asset.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also stated that oil and gas matters are dynamic and as such there's the need for the Parliamentary leadership to be well positioned to understand issues within the sector. He also stated that Ghana Gas has a tremendous potential to be a Gas hub.



The Parliamentary leadership was taken to the Gas Processing Plant where they were briefed about the Gas value chain, operations of the gas plant, the gas infrastructural Plan,Gas utilization outlook, the CSR activities of Ghana Gas ,work programmes of the Company and the plan for a Gas Act to regulate the activities of the gas industry.



The visit was facilitated by the Government Relations Department of the Ghana Gas company Limited.