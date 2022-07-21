Leadership of Rotary Club Of Accra-Industrial visits UGMC

The visit was to abreast themselves with operations of the hospital

Source: Samuel Aboagye, Contributor

The Club President and some Directors of the Rotary Club of Accra-Industrial on Tuesday 19th July 2020 embarked on a familiarization tour to ascertain the diverse services offered by the world-class quaternary Medical facility, UGMC.

The Club executives led by Rotarian President Dean S. Senchim met with the Management of the facility for a brief meeting before the tour. The meeting centered on what the Rotary club does, their action plan for the year, and how UGMC can fit into their voluntary and philanthropic activities.



In the said meeting, the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Darius Osei explained that, with the operationalization of Phase II of the facility, it is now positioned to offer a wide range of specialized medical services to patients in the sub-region.



He further explained that Phase II comprises 42 specialist and non-specialist clinics, the second biggest Cardiothoracic Centre in Ghana, Cardiac Cauterization Lab (Angiogram), MRI services, Dental Services, and 8-unit apartments for critical staff.



That is not even all, there is also a Biohazard waste treatment building, a waste dumpster shed, an Oncology ward, a Neurosurgery/Neurology ward/ICU, Assisted reproductive technology center, private wards, a Paediatric unit, and advanced equipment for the MTS and other specialized units.



The tour began at the Medical imaging unit where Dr. Darius indicated that currently there is varied modern imaging equipment (CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, etc) that is operational in ensuring the best care is given to every patient that comes to the facility.

The tour proceeded to other key installations like the Angiography Cath-lab, the OB/GYN department, Neonatal I.C.U, emergency and diagnostics, and Children department where the team had a first-hand observation on some referred kids under intensive care.



The final place of the tour was the Medical Training and Simulation Center where Prof. Aaron Lawson (Dir., Medical Training & Simulation Centre) took the team through the various state-of-the-art devices and manikins used in training individuals in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Members had the opportunity to also have a feel of some of the simulation procedures and were made to understand that these pieces of training are open to corporate institutions, groups, and the general public to sign up for.



Satisfied with the tour, the Rotarian President indicated their unflinching support to any area of help within their capacity and promised to return with some good news in the coming weeks.



Dr. Darius Osei (Chief Executive Officer) was accompanied by Mrs. Barbara Owusu-Hemeng (Dep. Director, Client Services & Public Relations), Mr. Abraham Asare-Bediako (Dir. Technical & Support Services), and Prof. Aaron Lawson (Dir., Medical Training & Simulation Centre) among others. On the part of the Rotary Club of Accra-Industrial.



The Rotarian President Dean S. Senchim was also accompanied by Mr. Santosh Nair (Immediate Past-President), Mr. Karol Kunko (President-Elect), and Honorary Dr. Nana Konadu (Service and Project Director), and Mr. Samuel Aboagye (Public image and Fundraising Director).