Leadership reshuffle was a deliberate strategy to eliminate me – Muntaka

Former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has alleged that the party leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deliberately reshuffled him as the Minority Chief Whip to remove him from parliament.

According to him, the timing of the leadership change, knowing very well he had a contender, meant there was a deliberate time to unseat him.



Speaking to journalists days after the party’s primaries, Graphic.com.gh quoted him to have said, "I can confidently tell you that it was a deliberate strategy to eliminate me. Any astute politician would acknowledge that it was indeed a ploy to remove me from my position. Avedzi was not contesting, Haruna faced no challengers, and I was the sole candidate with the competition. Thus, the timing of the leadership change was undoubtedly part of the plan to unseat me."



Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak faced a tough contest in the parliamentary primaries with his contender, Masawudu Mubarick.

Despite the intense competition, Muntaka emerged the winner after he polled 1,063 valid votes, while his main contender, Mubarick, trailed behind with 735 votes.



