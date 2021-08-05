Leading member of NPP in Bono Region dead

Kofi Darko was a former organiser of the party in the then Brong-Ahafo Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has lost another great patriot, Mr. Kofi Darko, a former organiser of the party in the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that Mr. Darko died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after a short illness. He was 67.



Mr. Seth Asare Bediako, the Bono Regional Communication Director of the NPP who confirmed to the GNA said the Party was shocked about the sudden demise of Mr. Darko, whom he said had contributed diversely to the progress of the Party in the region.

Barely two weeks ago, the Party in the region lost another great patriot, Mr. Gabriel Kwame Awuah, who was the Chairman of the Council of Elders in the Region.



"We are deeply shocked about these sudden deaths and we express our condolences to the bereaved families", Mr. Bediako said, adding, the Party leadership in the region was yet to visit the bereaved family.