Leaked Tape: Committee Probe is highly critical – Lecturer

Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware, a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, believes the continuing investigation into the leaked recording of the attempt to remove Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is critical.

As a result, he disagrees with many who have condemned the investigation.



According to the criminologist, the investigation was not unnecessary, as some have claimed.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline, he stated that the investigation was critical to addressing core concerns.



“First and foremost, I will say that the investigation is good and that it was appropriate for parliament to investigate the situation. When some of us heard the details of the capture, we were horrified and wondered how certain officers could plot to overthrow him. The IGP is not a perfect human being, but since taking over, he has brought a new era to the police.

“Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has brought about significant reforms, and Ghanaians have grown to admire and appreciate him. I am not saying he is flawless, but he has introduced a new type of policing to the GPS. So we are astonished that some oppose the IGP’s new strategy. I am particularly concerned, although not surprised, that some senior police officers oppose his approach. We have information that some officers are unhappy because the IGP has maintained some amount of discipline, and they want to sabotage him.”



He was hopeful that the investigation would result in some sort of reform to make the police more efficient and effective than it is now.



“What the committee is doing is a step in the right direction. It has helped us understand some concerns, and I am hopeful that by the time the committee completes its job, something beneficial will come out of the investigation.”