Leaked Tape: Recuse yourself, you are not credible – Professor Gyampo stings Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, a prominent figure at the University of Ghana's Political Science Department, has unleashed a barrage of criticism aimed at the chairman of the ad-hoc committee responsible for investigating a leaked audio recording that allegedly details a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In his critique, Professor Gyampo asserted that the chairman, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, appeared to be acting more like a defense counsel for the three senior police officers under scrutiny: George Alex Mensah, a retired Commissioner of Police; George Lysander Asare, a Superintendent; and Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, another Superintendent.



Professor Gyampo declared, "You aren't smarter than Ghanaians," on September 16, suggesting that the chairman's actions and demeanor had raised concerns about his impartiality.



He accused the chairman of displaying clear personal biases against the IGP and questioned his suitability to lead such an important committee.



"You don't look like a credible chairman of any important committee. Rather, you look more like a defense counsel for the bitter police officers whose quest to be made IGPs so they can subvert the will of the people has been exposed," Gyampo added.



Furthermore, the professor emphasized that assuming the role of chairperson for a parliamentary committee should not be forced upon anyone.

He proposed two options for the chairman: either voluntarily recuse himself from the proceedings or be replaced by the Speaker of Parliament.



Professor Gyampo urged, "If you don't have any personal interest in this matter, then recuse yourself or get replaced by the Speaker, as your role is more of a nuisance and annoying, particularly when you think we are unable to read in between the lines. Just recuse yourself; it is not by force!"



The ad-hoc committee, consisting of seven members, was established by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



Its primary objective is to verify the authenticity of a tape presented to Parliament in July by Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/KPE