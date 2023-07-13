Leaked audio: NDC’s propaganda can’t stop NPP from winning 2024 – Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kofi Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kofi Owusu Bempah says a secret tape recording in which a plot is allegedly being hatched for the removal of the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare is a pure concoction and a propaganda material from the stables of the opposition NDC party.

In the said leaked audio, a Commissioner of Police who identifies himself as Mensah is heard in a conversation with a politician who describes himself as a former Northern Regional Chair of the governing NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



He also stated that the President has refused to listen to his appeals to replace the IGP with him.

“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person, but they don’t want to listen.”



But commenting on the leaked audio in a statement, Ernest Owusu Bempah said it ought to be dismissed with every contempt that it deserves.



He accused the NDC of having notoriety for black propaganda saying this is one of their antiquated antics.



“In actual fact, the NDC’s desperate bid to grab power using subterfuge is the reason this so-called audio recording has found its way into the public square. It is all about the NDC’s desperation to grab political power by any foul means. They have been at it, and it has been ineffective over the course of time, and yet they have failed to learn the right lessons. They have been employing lies and dirty propaganda as well as well rehearsed jaundiced strategies to win elections, but it has always ended in absolute turmoil.”



“This their latest propaganda could very well amount to dancing themselves lame in rehearsals for a dancing contest they may not eventually take part in.”

Kofi Owusu Bempah observed that while the NPP is busy toeing the constitutional path to retain its mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Ghanaians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.



“From the show of shame in the Gyakye Quayson criminal trial to the drama in their background, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting dissatisfaction for the ruling regime.



“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing the NPP. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully.”