Leaked audio plotting Dampare’s removal poses danger for election 2024 – Kofi Buah

Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Armah Kofi Buah

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has said the leaked audio plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare poses danger to election 2024.

In a statement invoking the Appropriate Standing Orders of the House for the Speaker of Parliament to set up a Parliamentary Inquiry on the leaked audio, the deputy Minority leader gave a summary of the content of the audio.



“Mr. Speaker, the contents of this audio recording portend grave danger for the upcoming 2024 General Elections if not thoroughly investigated and dealt with to ascertain its authenticity or otherwise.



“The unnamed Commissioner of Police on the tape, contrary to the professional code of ethics of the Ghana Police Service to maintain “Service with Integrity”, rather contemplates doing everything humanly possible to help the Government and the New Patriotic Party to win the election, saying: “there is mafia work in every election” (to wit, elections are not won fairly). In his view, the current IGP will not help the New Patriotic Party – the party that appointed him, to carry out such “mafia works” as was demonstrated by his fair conduct in the recent Assin North by-election, and hence he must be changed,” Mr. Kofi Buah stated.



He continued: “It is instructive, and equally troubling, Mr. Speaker, that Senior Officers of the Ghana Police Service who are seized with the very sensitive matters of election security management, and are expected to demonstrate neutrality, fairness and utmost professionalism in matters of election security, would rather conspire to favour the course of the New Patriotic Party to retain power in 2024.”

Kofi Buah stated that as Parliament their concern must be situated within the context of the 31st January 2019 Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election violence, and other acts of violence.



The lawmaker also mentioned incidents that were recorded at Techiman South and other parts of the country during the 2020 General Election in which eight (8) Ghanaian citizens lost their lives.



“Mr. Speaker, this audio recording equally unveils serious national security concerns that must be investigated by this August House of Parliament. Several pronouncements by the said officer, reveal the presence of partisan elements within the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service, whose loyalty is solely to the New Patriotic Party and its leadership, and not the Republic of Ghana. The said officer whose voice is captured on tape, regrettably identifies as a “Regime Police Officer”, and boldly declares his loyalty and that of other senior Police officers to the New Patriotic Party. He further professes their determination to help the party hold on to power beyond 2024 against the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people.”