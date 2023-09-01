Leaked audio probe: I have the privilege to answer a question or not – COP Mensah to NDC MP

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah opted to refrain from answering a crucial question posed to him at the parliamentary committee sitting on a leaked tape in which he is allegedly heard plotting on the removal of the Inspector-General of Police.

Vice Chairman of the committee, James Agalga, had asked the COP to come clear on a personality referred to as “Doctor,” who he said could become flagbearer of an unnamed party, which party the COP wanted to win the next elections hence the need to remove the IGP.



COP Mensah initially said he preferred to keep some contents of the tape private as indicated earlier in the hearing but the MP insisted that in the light of public interest, his veil of privacy had been pierced and that he needed to answer the specific question.



“Chairman, I agree with you, but I also have the privilege to decide whether to answer questions or not,” COP Mensah responded.



The visibly amused Agalga agreed: “Alright, I acknowledge that, it is your right not to self-incriminate, so, well noted.”



Giving his testimony at a hearing on the issue of the leaked tape in parliament on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Mensah said that even though he recognised his voice in the tape, he did not make some of the remarks in it.



He added that the tape on the supposed plot was edited and some of his voices in it were possibly forged.

“I identify some voices that resemble mine but I cannot state specifically that these are my voices. I hear a voice that represents my voice but I can’t accept everything in the conversation.



“… the audio that I listened to here today is an edited version of the conversation that we had. And because of that, wholly this audio that we have listened to is not genuine,” he said.







Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.

The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



