0
Menu
News

Leaked exam questions: Disband GLC, close down Ghana School of Law – Barker-Vormawor

New Look Oliver Barker Vormawor Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyer and #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has said that the General Legal Council (GLC) – a regulator of legal education in Ghana – is incompetent and has to be disbanded and the Ghana School of Law(Makola) closed down.

His call is in reaction to news of the leakage of the Entrance Examination meant to be written on Friday, September 23, 2022.

“Today at 10 am, the Entrance Exams of the Ghana School of Law will be written.

"The exam papers leaked last night and it has come to my notice. I am releasing them publicly so that the School will be forced to cancel them.

"The General Legal Council is just as incompetent as the bench. Together they continue to disgrace the legal profession but you folks are refusing to bring them to heel! Disband the GLC and Close Makola,” he wrote.

The General Legal Council GLC has come under criticism for restrictions on legal education in Ghana.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: