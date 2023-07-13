Leaked police audio amounts to treason – Security expert

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Security Expert, Emmanuel Kotin has expressed grave concerns over leaked police audio saying, he believes amounts to a treasonable offence.

Earlier this week, an alleged Police Commissioner who described himself as Mensa was heard in a leaked audio recording with a politician, who described himself as a former Northern regional chair of the NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



Mr. Kotin an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show stated that the discussion of removing the IGP for political gain is a direct violation of the will of the people and aligns with the common definition of treason. Such actions, he emphasized, pose a serious threat to the foundations of democracy.



“To be very honest when you listen to the viral audio you realize that it can amount to treasonable offense. Because this is a senior police officer discussing with a political operative the need to remove no name than the IGP so that they can win power. That is a traversing of the people’s will. That is the common definition of treason,” he said

The security expert expressed his disappointment with the response from the Ministry of the Interior, which he accused of downplaying the gravity of the situation. Mr. Kotin emphasized that if the truth is not acknowledged and addressed, the nation will find itself questioning how it reached such a precarious state.



“For the interior ministry to whisk this away and doesn’t see any criminality in this is an upfront on our democracy,” he added.



However, he assured the public that individuals like himself, driven by a sense of duty to their country, will continue to speak out and protect the interests of the nation.