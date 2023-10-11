Leaked tape: Atta Akyea overly biased at committee hearing – Adam Bonaa

Samuel Atta Akyea

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the audio regarding the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Samuel Atta Akyea, has been biased.

This comes on the back of the Chairman blocking members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) from sitting through the in-camera proceedings.



The senior police officers had accompanied their boss to the hearing, as they did when he first appeared before the committee.



However, at the in-camera sitting, Mr. Atta Akyea asked them to leave before the actual hearing began. The officers have been compelled to wait for the IGP in the conference room.



Commenting on the development on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Tuesday, Dr. Bonaa said there are instances that show the chairman was biased at the sitting.

“I’m wondering why the chairman thinks those allegations were baseless. Maybe he doesn’t have a monitoring team who are taking note of his commentary on his chairmanship when it comes to this very important committee. So I’m wondering why he thinks he is not biased. He is biased. He is more than the word biases."



“You monitored; we all saw it when this whole thing was televised. At a point, he was acting either as the lead lawyer or he was acting as if he was the advisor to some of the lawyers of the witnesses. An instance where COP Alex Mensah was asked, ‘Are you a member of the NPP’? Just when he was about to respond quickly, the chairman interjected and said, ‘Be careful what you are going to say. Because you know your Police Service Act will not permit you to say that.’



“You can play the videos. I am not making it up. You can play the videos from that sitting. It was at that point, Alex Mensah said he was a sympathizer. So as far as I am concerned, there are several instances where you can see or anyone reading in between the lines will say that the chairman was overly biased.”



However, the chairman of the committee has refuted the allegations that he has been biased.