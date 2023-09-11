Leaked tape: It’s sad Atta Akyea is entertaining treacherous officers against Dampare – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa, has expressed concerns over the proceedings of the Parliamentary Special Committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape regarding a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Cudjoe believes that it is inappropriate for the Committee Chairman to entertain claims from individuals who harbor animosity towards the IGP.



In an interview on the Class Morning Show, Mr Cudjoe argues that the Committee's decision to allow the individuals caught on the tape to make additional allegations against the IGP seems to be a deliberate attempt to find fault with him.



He asserts that the Committee's work should have concluded when the three individuals on the tape confessed to their actions.

In Mr. Cudjoe's view, the current situation appears to be a comedy of errors, and he characterizes it as a repetition of tactics previously used against the IGP. He suggests that these individuals hold a deep-seated resentment towards Dampare, and he calls upon Mr. Atta Akyea, the Committee Chairman, to cease entertaining their claims.



The Committee has met with the three police officers who were recorded on the leaked tape, as well as Bugri Naabu, who has admitted to recording their conversation.