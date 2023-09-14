Leaked tape: Kan Dapaah would’ve violated the laws by disclosing anything to C’ttee – Adam Bonaa

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa has stated that the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah will have violated the laws by disclosing anything to the Committee hearing the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the security analyst commended the National Security Minister for doing the right thing by refusing to disclose anything to the Committee.



“The President is Chairman of the National Security Council, the National Security doesn’t report to Parliament. If you understand intelligence gathering and security properly, you will know that NIB whatever they were doing could not be presented to Parliament and the Committee.



“I raised it even as early as two days ago that it would be sacrilegious and against the laws of this country for the NIB headed by a Minister of State to disclose anything to the Committee,” Dr. Bonaa stated.



Background



National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has refused to furnish a Parliamentary Committee probing leaked tape on the plot to remove IGP with details of investigations undertaken by his outfit.

Kan Dapaah was invited by the committee to speak to the status of investigations undertaken by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) after the tape went viral.



But at a behind closed doors hearing Wednesday September 13, 2023 the National Security Minister said the report of the NIB is classified and thus cannot be made public.



Addressing the media after proceedings, Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea disclosed the full unedited original audio recording has been delivered by former Northern Regional Chairman of NPP Bugri Naabu.



The Abuakwa South MP further revealed when the committee resumes its in-camera hearings on October 3, witnesses will be cross examined as the indicted senior officers are expected to prove their claims against the IGP.