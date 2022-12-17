Leaked tape: Why did we go to court if we had no evidence – Ohene Agyekum

Former Ghana Ambassador to USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum

Former Ghana Ambassador to USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum is dissatisfied with leaked audios that have General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah admitting the party had no basis going to court over the 2020 election results.

He noted that a well-structured party like the NDC will not take these claims on a mere face value as it has consequences for the party and as such must be investigated further.



Ahead of the NDC National Delegates Congress in Accra to elect national executives, there have been all manner of accusations of the ill-preparedness of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.



“Even though I have been a member of the council of elders, this is the first time I am hearing we didn’t have evidence before heading to court. From a personal viewpoint why then did we go to court? That is the only question I want to ask my good friend Asiedu Nketia, was he pushed to go there”



“Dr. Afari Gyan has pointed out in the past elections are won at the polling stations. You need to have pink sheet to support any claims whether elections were lost or won. So if we didn’t have pink sheet or evidence, why did we as a party rush to the courts”, he wondered

He however downplayed the arguments that this has exposed the internal structures of the NDC are weak.



“The NDC is a strong party with proper structures. This has not in any way weakened the party such developments do happen in any organisation, there will be a few crack here and there and that is what wear experience”



“It is only when these things happen that members will learn and have the right experiences and build a better stronger party for the future of younger politicians in the party who will come after us” he said.