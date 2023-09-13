Leaked tape probe: Relive Dampare’s ‘briefly detailed’ 20-minute opening remarks

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare appeared before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape in which some colleagues are allegedly plotting his ouster from office.

The Samuel Atta Akyea-led Committee (September 12) fielded questions to the IGP in the presence of three earlier witnesses – COP Geroge Alex Mensah, Superintendents George Asare and Gyebi – even though his legal team had initially argued that the trio should not sit through the IGP’s testimony.



After a back and forth, the Chairman overruled the objection with the view that their presence was not in any way going to be injurious to the IGP and that they were not, neither were their lawyers going to at any point interject.



Dampare flanked by his lawyers and with the support of senior management of the Ghana Police Service eventually accepted to give his testimony.



When Atta Akyea fielded the first question about whether Dampare had heard the tape in question, he responded:



“Hon. Chair thank you and thank you to the members of the Committee. I will like to say that Hon. Chair, if you would permit me, I will like to make a few opening remarks. Hon. Chair, there have been a lot of issues about my person and I will like take the opportunity to speak to a few of them, for about the next three to five minutes…”

The three-to-five-minute remarks eventually travelled 20 minutes of uninterrupted explanations, clarifications, debunking, redirecting and straightening of facts and allegations that had been made about his person and the police service under his leadership.



After outlining the people and institutions that he has for persons and institutions, he concluded: “Honourable chair, I am here, being asked to answer to wild, unsubstantiated allegations by my brothers, in order to cover up their shame, I am ready, I thank you.”



