Learn from Dampare and do better than what you’re doing now – Other service chiefs told

Dr George Akufo Damapre, (IGP)

Founder and Chief Executive Director of Peace Warch Ghana, Madam Nyonkonpa Daniels, has asked other security agency heads to learn from Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and bring some changes in their work.

She asserted that she was not using Dampare to attack them but that his sterling g performance since he was appointed has transformed the service, and the other service heads should learn from him.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she indicated that since the IGP was appointed,” look at the changes, the transformation and respect the IGP has brought to the Police. I am not saying the other service heads are underperforming, but they could do better. They should learn from the IGP and do better”.

“What is the Immigration Service doing? What is the Fire Service doing? I am encouraging them to learn from the IGP and do better. The Fire Department is inefficient in its work. It’s the same with the Immigration Service. These are some of the people we should be talking about. They should learn from the IGP and make changes to their respective services.”



“The truth is that the IGP is doing his job. Whether you despise or admire him, he has changed the face of the police force and deserves to be recognised.”