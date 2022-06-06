Learn from Otumfuo, take back your lands – Captian Smart to Ga Chiefs

Ga Mantse Dr. Tackie Teiko Tsuru II advised to reclaim state lands given to government

Politicians are taking you for a ride, Captain Smart to Ga Chiefs

Every government comes with its own Ga Mantse, Captain Smart alleges



Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has urged Ga Chiefs to follow the example of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and reclaim all lands they have given to the government that were not used for their intended purpose.



Godsbrain Smart, who is popularly known as Captain Smart, said that the chiefs have to reclaim the lands because successive governments share them among themselves and do not use them for their intended purposes.



Captain Smart, speaking on his Onua TV morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, added that chiefs in Accra must start being circumspect because politicians have realised that they can use them for their parochial interests.

“The Ga Chiefs have no lands for generations unborn because the government has claimed their lands with Executive Instrument... but Otumfuo has been able to reclaim lands the government took under Executive instruments. Ga chiefs, Otumfuo has showed the way, all lands that the government has taken which have not been used for their intended purpose, take them back.



“All the lands the government has taken (claiming they are for important projects) are all lies, they use the lands for want they want. Chief of Accra I want to ask you, all the lands that the government took from you claiming they are going to use them to build schools, hospitals and markets, have they built them. Here are the hospitals and markets. Kings and Queens of Accra, where are the development projects the government said they are going to use the lands you gave them for?” he said in Twi.



Also, the journalist alleged that because of their personal interest, every government Ghana has had in the fourth republic comes with a new Ga Mantse.



“Chief of Accra, the NDC and the NPP are taking you for a ride... Why does every new government enstool its own Ga Mantse... why is it that every new administration comes with its own Ga Mantse? Rawlings brought his own Ga Mantse, JA (John Agyekum Kufuor) brought his own Ga Mantse, Prof Mills brought his own Ga Mantse, during Mahama’s presidency there was a new Ga Mantse and now in Nana Addo’s era there is another Ga Mantse... the person who will win the election in 2024 will also bring his own Ga Mantse,” he said.



Captain Smart also cited a list of supposed government appointees who have bought state lands in Accra at prices way below their values. State lands at Ridge, a suburb of Accra, according to him, were sold for prices ranging between GH¢1000 to GH¢2000 per plot and lands at the Airport Area were sold at GH¢20,000.

Meanwhile, a letter sighted by GhanaWeb which was issued by the Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, showed that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had reclaimed more than 400 acres of state lands at the Ridge Residential Area and some portions of the military barracks in Kumasi from the government.



Watch Captain Smart in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



