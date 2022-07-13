Learn from Sri Lanka and sack non-performing ministers – Adam Bonaa to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa Ghana is likely to face the Sri Lanka situation where hundreds of angry youth besieged the Presidential Palace over mismanagement of the economy if President Akufo-Addo fails to with immediate effect sack non performing ministers and reshuffle his cabinet.

He also called on the President to cut down the size of his government whilst taking urgent steps to address the ongoing protest by organized labour.



He argued that a reshuffle plus the dismissal of some non performing ministers will force citizens to give the new entrants some time to ascertain what they will bring on board.



“Yes [what happened in Sri Lanka] can happen in Ghana but what the President can do is to sack all non-performing ministers and pave way for some who can do the job. He must also cut down the size of government because some of the ministers are not doing anything. Most of them (Ministers) are not working but they receive fuel allowance, provision of state security (Police) and also received ex gratia at the end of his term. He must also reshuffle some of the ministers. The president must also act quickly in dealing with the labor agitation whilst reducing fuel prices,” Dr Bonaa said.



He added that the “move will give the people hope and ensure stability because where the people live in a state of hopelessness like it happened in Sri Lanka, when there’s no hope, people begin to challenge those who are not giving them hope”.

Dr. Bonaa, however, observed that the President has demonstrated little capacity in dismissing some of his appointees, citing absentee MP Sarah Adwoa Safo as an example.



In his view, some of the labour agitations stems from President Akufo-Addo’s inability to sack the Gender Minister although she continues to draw salaries from state coffers.



“I don’t believe the President has demonstrated that he will reshuffle his ministers because a president who cannot sack Sarah Adwoa Safo cannot sack anybody, a President who cannot sack the Agric minister cannot sack anybody. Adwoa Safo has been appointed to occupy a very sensitive position but has been away for almost a year whilst drawing her salaries. I will only have confident in the President when he begins to sack people like Adjoa Safo. Some of these things are annoying everybody including the organized labour,” Dr Bonaa told Oyerepa Breakfast show host Kwesi Parker-Wilson in an interview.