Learn from taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 and return our stolen monies - ILAPI to politicians

President of policy think tank ILAPI, Peter Bismark Kwofie

Founding President of policy think tank Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has asked political leaders who have stolen resources belonging to the state to return them.

The outspoken policy analyst said our leaders must learn from the taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 to a trader who had left it in his car.



The taxi driver who has been identified as a member of Pentecost Church has become a national hero who has been celebrated both on social media and the traditional media.



Reports have it that the driver Kwesi Ackon has received GH¢20,000 from the Vice President and several other donations for his honesty.



Commenting on the issue, Peter Bismark Kwofie said it would be healthy for our political leaders to learn from the taxi driver and return all stolen monies.



"How honest are our politicians? Yet, it was a politician that has given the highest reward to a fine man for his honesty. The young man returned GH¢8,000 to the owner after he found it in his taxi cab. A politician (the Vice President of Ghana) praised and donated to the kindness of the man.

"Can all politicians including the Vice President be honest and help return all the “stolen taxes” to the poor at the procurement authority or in the auditor general’s report? This could be the greatest honesty more than ever.



"It’s imperative for politicians to emulate the kindness of this young man. Politicians must return all “stolen taxes” of the citizens of Ghana. Politicians can praise honesty but can’t be dishonest in their dealings.”



