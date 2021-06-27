Learn to forgive people who offend you – Prophet advises

Prophet Gabriel said forgiving can help Christains grow in their faith

Senior Prophet for Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi has advised people to learn to forgive others who offend them.

He described the earth as a school where he emphasized that, “We’re all from different places but came together to meet as one here on earth and we’re only here to learn so someday everyone will die so there’s no need not to forgive anyone who offends you.”



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.8 FM’s NsemPii he said, “The main purpose of death is not to punish like most people think. The ultimate punishment for sin is not death. So if someone offends you forgive the person and move on.”



He shared that, it makes no sense refusing to forgive anyone who offends you because someday both you and the person will die and nothing else will be left.



“Don’t try killing anyone who offends you, it’s not worth it. Someday, both you and the person will die so no need,” he added.

Prophet Gabriel also added that if any Christian wants to grow as a child of God, they should learn to forgive offenses irrespective of what it is.



He highlighted that if people forgive easily, “You rather build and shield yourself from evil.”



Citing an example from the Bible, he said “Judas Iscariot offended Jesus and Jesus forgave him. In the end Judas died and Jesus was still alive and this was because there’s some power in forgiving others. It’s called the avenged and the avenger so whenever you forgive others then the avenger comes from nowhere to avenge whoever is doing you wrong.”