1
Menu
News

Leasing TOR to strategic partner good move – Staff union

Tema Oil Refinery 1 Tema Oil Refinery | File photo

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Senior Staff Union has expressed its approval of the decision made by the Board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the government to lease the state refinery to a strategic partner, Torentco Asset Management. The union stated that this decision is commendable as it aims to revitalise the refinery, contribute to fuel security in the country, and stabilise the Ghana cedi.

In a statement, the union said: "It is on this basis that we, the Senior Staff Workers Union of TOR (PMSU of UNICOF), welcome the decision by the Board and Government to engage a strategic partner to revamp the Refinery and bring it back into operation, thereby contributing to fuel security in the country and stabilisation of the Ghana cedi."

Under the agreement, Torentco Asset Management Group will lease the refinery for a period of 6 years, for a fee of $22 million. The refinery is expected to refine up to 8 million barrels annually. Additionally, the group will pay an annual rent of $1 million, along with an additional monthly rent amount of $1.067 million.

Supporting this move, the union stated: "We are confident that this initiative will also ensure job security, improved conditions of service, and bring hope to the struggling workers, many of whom are considering leaving their positions."

The union said it considers the yet-to-be-finalised arrangements with the selected partner, TORENTCO, as the only viable option to revive the refinery, given successive governments' hesitance to invest capital in its operations.

They find it particularly encouraging that, in addition to the rent payments, the partner will also make a capital expenditure investment of USD 22 million in the refinery's plants and associated facilities.

"As far as we are concerned, there is currently no other concrete alternative better than the one being considered now. Therefore, we pledge our support to the board, management, and the government as they work towards finalising this agreement."

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Related Articles: