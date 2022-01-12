Leave Adom-Otchere alone and go after Otabil’s Capital Bank cash – A Plus tells Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Paul Adom-Otchere

Controversial social commentator and former musician Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as Kwame A Plus has questioned why investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure has failed to speak on the role of Pastor Mensah Otabil in the collapse of Capital Bank.

Manasseh Azure Awuni is known to condemn ills in society and has contributed immensely to the fight against corruption in Ghana.



However, on the issue of Capital Bank, the Anti Corruption crusader has failed to comment on the role played by Pastor Manasseh Azure Awuni respects so much.



A Plus’ worry is the fact that the Anti Corruption crusader and Investigative Journalist is not being fair and is a hypocrite if he decides not to comment on the matter which is of National Interest and condemn his Pastor like he condemns other people.

In one of his posts on the matter, A Plus said, “Manasseh is fighting corruption and I support him. I’m only surprised that he has refused to fight or say anything about his pastor who took 610 million cedis, that is 61 trillion old Ghana cedis (More than how much all the OMCs in Ghana owe in taxes) from the poor taxpayers and chopped it free. Then you have people who come and say, Kennedy Agyapong insulted someone but I didn’t say anything so you I’m the same as Manasseh who not saying anything about the money his pastor took”.



He continued in another separate post that “Norrr somebody sent you something about Paul Adom-Otchere. Norrr you know something about Zoomlion. You are shamelessly chasing 84 thousand yet It’s been more than 4 years since your pastor took 610 million cedis of taxpayer’s money and chopped it for free; nobody has leaked that to you abi? The last time I was on TV with you, you stated clearly that you won’t talk about your pastor because of your relationship with him. You love Ghana so much that you are chasing 84 thousand Ghana cedis but because of your relationship with somebody it’s okay for the country to lose 610 million Ghana cedis”.



Pastor Mensa Otabil has come under severe backlashes in recent times for the unforeseen collapse of Capital Bank which was chaired by the renowned preacher.