Leave and go join the NDC – Sagnarigu NPP chairman blasts Ken Agyapong

Alhaji Musah Fuseini Dangoomah, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sagnarigu, has labeled Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential flagbearer hopeful as a destructive element within the governing party.

He has subsequently warned the Assin Central Member of Parliament against spreading false information and allegations about him and other constituency chairmen.



The lawmaker over the weekend engaged in a near clash with Dangoomah at an event where Ken reiterated his claims that certain individuals (including chairmen) had taken financial inducements to sell their vote during the NPP’s super delegates' election in August.



The lawmaker alleged that monies to the tune of GH¢100,000 and brand-new pickup trucks were taken in exchange for votes. However, chairman Dangoomah denied these allegations, describing them as baseless and untrue.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on October 23, 2023, he narrated the sequence of events lamenting that Kennedy was repeatedly undermining the unity and reputation of the NPP by making unfounded claims about individuals within the party.



He tasked Kennedy to switch allegiance to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and leave the NPP alone.



After denying the said claims again, he threatened to deal with Ken before challenging him to leave the NPP because his actions benefitted the opposition more.

“Ken is a bad person, he doesn’t have the interest of the party at heart, always creating problems. What I want to tell him is to switch to the NDC and leave our party,” he stated.



On the issue of Ken’s allegation, he explained that the lawmaker later denied accusing him directly but rather that the chairman in question was from the Ashanti Region.



“He admitted that I am not the one that made the said claims, when I got angry, a lot of people came to calm me down and he repeated that I am not the one that told him. He reaffirmed that the chairman in question was in the Ashanti Region, not me and that he was sorry,” the chairman added.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





