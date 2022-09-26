10
Leave dead Rawlings alone; Dela Coffie tells Afriyie Ankrah

Director Of Elections For The National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dela Coffie has asked Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to focus on his message to get the backing of the party to lead it as General Secretary.

According to him, it’s of no use talking about the late former President’s strained relationship with a political party he founded with his sweat because the party and its current leadership pushed him out.

He was reacting to a recent interview by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah where he spoke about the late former President of Ghana and founder of the NDC.

Read His Statement Below

Okay, while I have great sympathy with Afriyie-Ankrah’s totally understandable commentary, I feel the need to call for caution and a smarter, more sophisticated approach to matters relating to chairman Rawlings.

Elvis and his likes should take a trip back and have a look through the Adabraka headquarters window. The view – at least as described by the lily-livered elements in the NDC leadership hasn’t changed, or? We were told Rawlings had outlived his relevance in the NDC, or? So, why would anyone even be bothered he cozied up to Akufo-Addo when indeed his own folks had no difficulty in attempting to ostracise him?

I think Afriyie-Ankrah needs to zone in on the weightier matters relating to the contest and provide a convincing narrative for all, that inspires even the non-believers and makes them want to be led by him in the event he wins the race.

Good morning, good people.






