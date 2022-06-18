Leave homosexuals to enjoy themselves - Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay says Gays and lesbians should be allowed to enjoy themselves.

He says although he doesn’t subscribe to the act, he does not have problems with people who have other tastes.



Freddie Blay who was speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio said homosexuals should be allowed to enjoy themselves in Ghana and not be prevented.



“In this case, I’m expressing my own opinion on the matter, I don’t subscribe to gayism as a choice because I’m not attracted to men. But I don’t want to go into people’s bedrooms, I don’t want to see what they are doing. If you want to be gay, then it should be your own problem.



I won’t go-ahead to be a persecutor of those who want to be together as man and man or woman and woman. I think there is too much hypocrisy about it and we’ve been excited, emotions have been excited over it to the extent that we are not sober. I honestly don’t see the hullabaloo about it, we should allow them,” he said in an interview.

Sam Nartey George and some of his colleagues in Parliament filed a private members bill against LGBTQI+ and its related activities.



The bill when passed will make LGBTQI+ and its related activities criminal in Ghana and will hinder the rights of individuals engaged in the act.



The Church and the Islamic community have said they are solidly behind the bill and will want the voting to be done publicly when Parliament is ready to vote on it.



However, advocates for the rights of LGBTQI+ persons believe that the bill should be thrown out as it infringes on the rights of members of their community.