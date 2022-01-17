Leave my name out of discourse on military protection – Fmr. Speaker Oquaye prays

Prof. Mike Oquaye is a former Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin’s military attachés withdrawn

Mike Oquaye describes claims of having military protection as false



Military said soldiers assigned to Bagbin were without proper procedure



Ghana’s immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has stated that, at no point during his tenure in the high office, did he have any military protection detailed to him.



He explained that he neither requested for same, describing the claims as “palpably false.”



“My attention has been drawn to a media reportage that I, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, was given military protection while I was Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



“I wish to categorically state that this is palpably false. I was never offered military protection nor did I request for any,” a statement from the office of the former Speaker of Parliament said in part.

This response from Prof. Mike Oquaye is coming on the back of news of the withdrawal of some military men assigned to the office of the sitting Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



Earlier, it was reported that the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, had withdrawn 4 military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



According to a letter from the office of Chief of Staff sighted by GhanaWeb, the military personnel were attached to the Speaker without proper procedure.



They were, therefore, with immediate effect from January, 14 withdraw their services while efforts were made to regularize their attachment.



The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince, had been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



While the conversations surrounding this were ongoing, the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye’s name came up, to which he has responded.

He explained the security arrangement he had, stating that he only had policemen assigned to provide him with protection.



“Indeed, I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times. This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk-to-Parliament at any given time,” he said.



He has therefore called on all to leave him out of the media conversations surrounding this matter.



“I will pray that my name is left out of this media discourse on military protection and call upon all discerning Ghanaians to disregard any misleading reportage on same,” parts of his statement read.



