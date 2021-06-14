Leave social media, come and plant trees – Oti Regional Minister to #FixTheCountry campaigners

The minister called on them (FixTheCountry protestors) to help fix the deteriorating environment

• Government has kicked off its Green Ghana project

• It aims at planting a total of 5 million trees nationwide



• Oti Regional Minister has advised #FixTheCountry protestors to join the project to fix the degrading environment



Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu has called on #FixTheCountry campaigners to rally behind the government's project to plant 5 million trees nationwide.



During the official launch of the project on Friday, June 11, the minister said the campaigners should do away with social media and be part of the Green Ghana project, a way to fix the deteriorating environment.

Environmental degradation remains one of the major issues in Ghana, hence, the need for all, including the FixTheCountry protesters in the region to plant trees to save lives, he stated.



He asserted that “a way we can all contribute in our little way to fix the problem of environmental degradation. Therefore, I call on all those who support the fix the country agenda to leave the social media, come down and plant the trees.



“I think it would be more beneficial to get onto the grounds and plant trees than jumping onto the streets and breaking the trees that are getting finished and come back, and the problem would not have been solved...So, fix Ghana people in the Oti region, let us get together and fix our environment,” he stated.



The seedlings for the Green Ghana project was supplied by the Forestry Commission. It included ornamental plants, shade plants and fruits.