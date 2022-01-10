Leave spiritual matters to spiritual people – Agyinasare tasks Police

Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has hit back at the Ghana Police Service, advising them not to concern themselves with spiritual matters.



His comment comes on the back of a December 27 directive regarding how Men of God should go about prophesying in the discharge of their duties.

Delivering a sermon on Sunday, January 9, 2022, Bishop Agyinasare said such conduct - seeking to regulate prophecies - would amount to legislating prophesies.



He averred that even the Meteorological Service Department also made predictions that put sometimes could pass as putting fear in the populace.



The renowned man of God also said the Police should not use its scarce resources in trying to analyse the contents of prophetic video footages it had received.



“Our Meteorological Service Department at times make predictions with their scientific machines which causes fear and at times the things they say don’t come to pass.

"So the police administration having admonished us to be careful about prophecies that will cause fear …by and large 31st [night] the church complied. It should not use their scarce resources in trying to analyse prophecies. If we are not careful very soon they will be analysing our sermons, telling us what to preach,” a worried Bishop Charles Agyinasare stressed.



“I want to admonish the Police administration that they have done their best. They have told us to be careful about prophecies that will cause danger, fear and panic. By and large, the church complied.



"But they should please not get into wanting to legislate prophecy because they don’t have what it takes to legislate against prophecy. They should leave that to spiritual people and we promise them that we will make sure that the will not be confusion,” he said.



The Ghana Police Service has in recent times issued directives to preachers of the Gospel on how they should go about delivering prophecies.

In its latest statement, the Service said it has initiated steps to ascertain whether or not some video footages it has received of pastors prophesying on December 31, 2021, had the potential to cause fear and panic among members of the public.



According to the statement sighted by GhanaWeb, men of God found to have acted in breach of the Police Service caution against doom prophecies will be hauled be the courts.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December, 2021.



"Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before court,” part of the statement read.

The police service in a statement ahead of last year’s 31st December watch night service issued a stern warning to Men of God to desist from prophecies that will cause fear and panic.



Citing the country’s laws, it said that, “it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.”



It also noted that persons found to be on the wrong side of this law could be liable to a 5-year term of imprisonment.



