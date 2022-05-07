Leave your children at the Orphanage if you cannot take care of them – Ama Daaku

Ama Daaku, Member of the NPP communications team

A member of the national communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised parents who have problems with their children and cannot take care of them to leave the children at the Orphanage homes or with the Ministry of Gender.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Madam Ama Daaku stated that, a lot of parents maltreat their children which makes them end up on the street.



“As for me, I am very lucky that my parents are the best. Then I see women who treat their children like dirt and I go like what is wrong with you? Nobody forced you with due respect to open your legs. So, if you have a child, and you think the child is a problem for you, there are a lot of ways you can ‘dispose’ of that child. Osu children’s home, come to the Ministry of Gender, come and tell them that I cannot take care of my child. It is better for you to hand over that child to somebody who wants your child and can take care of the child instead of maltreating that child. A lot of the street children we have are, most of them are children who have been maltreated at home. Some by their own parents," she explained.



Madam Daaku, however, stated that a lot of fathers do not cater to their children once they lose their Spouse.



“If you don’t have a strong father who sees the benefits of keeping you around him, you are dead.

"You are dead, dead, ….and there are Fathers who after losing their wives or after divorce their children and so there are so many issues that affect mothers and children”, she stated.



She again advised family members to pay dues to support the Orphans left, rather than being interested in the property.



“Those of us who are alive and lucky and we have enough, let us make our dues to those who have been left to us. Either by family. Because some women go and have children, they die, so most of us are interested in the properties that are left behind. You are not interested in the children. Most of us take our sisters or our family members’ properties when they die and we leave their children. There are a lot of people who suffer when their mother dies,” she advised.