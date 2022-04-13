Lebanese Embassy reacts to video of citizen threatening to behead Ghanaian man

The sword weilding man has been named by the police as Osman Brustani

Lebanese man captured on video threatening a Ghanaian

Lebanese Embassy urges Ghanaian authorities to take action against sword-wielding man



IGP directs psychological support for traumatized man threatened by Lebanese



The Lebanese Embassy in Ghana has called on the country’s authorities to ensure that a man captured in a viral video threatening a Ghanaian with a sword is brought to book.



According to the embassy, it does not condone violence or disrespect towards citizens of its host country and has therefore urged for the suspect believed to be a Lebanese to face the law after appropriate investigations into the matter have been conducted.



“We reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws.

“We call on the competent authorities to conduct the necessary investigations and to take appropriate measures against the offender,” the embassy shared in a statement on its Facebook page.



The statement comes after a viral video captured a man believed to be Lebanese, threatening to behead a Ghanaian with a sword.



GhanaWeb reported on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on how the man was seen holding a sheath and a sword while making threatening gestures in the midst of a pleading crowd.



According to a Facebook user, Benjamin Wayo, the Lebanese man “parked his car in front of the shop of the man at Osu for almost an hour. When the shop owner finally told him to park his car well so that he can also do his business, the Lebanese started abusing him verbally and telling him he will kill him.”



However, the Ghana Police Service after announcing earlier that it had taken notice of the video has subsequently announced the arrest of suspect.

The police in a statement shared on its Facebook page named the suspect as Osman Brustani.



"The Ghana Police Service has arrested Osman Brustani in connection with a viral video in which he was captured threatening the life of his victim.



The suspect is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the police said.







As part of the announcement of his arrest, the police noted that the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has reached out to the victim of the incident.

According to the police, the traumatized victim, on the instructions of the IGP, has been assigned a clinical psychologist to provide him with psychological support.



In the 15 seconds amateur viral video, a group of men try to stop the Lebanese from proceeding to enter the shop to carry out his intended action.



While being restrained, he is heard shouting “Come out! Come out! Come Out, I will cut your neck [gesturing to slash his throat with the sword]."



He then dashes towards the shop where the Ghanaian is seeking hostage while a man tries to restrain him again.