Lebanese Scholarship: Countries without artists are like countries without ambassadors – Lebanese Ambassador

Lebanese Ambassador, H.E Maher Kheir with some of the beneficiaries

Lebanese Ambassador, H.E Maher Kheir has emphasized the need for countries to invest in the arts as a major tool for socio-economic development.

According to him, Ghana's wealth in this area when explored will empower young people to significantly contribute to building a progressive society for all.



He was speaking at a ceremony to award the “Lebanese Arts Prize” to some distinguished students at the School of Performing Arts in the University of Ghana, Legon.



Award Package



In 2019, the Lebanese community launched the “Lebanese Literature Prize” and the “Lebanese Arts Prize” for literature and art students respectively.



The award scheme was part of efforts to expand coverage of the Lebanese Community Scholarship for brilliant but needy students in Ghana.

Under the Lebanese Arts Prize, three (3) undergraduate students from the faculty of Performing Arts will each receive a rewarding amount at the end of each academic year.



The awardees were drawn from the departments of Theatre Arts (Evelyn Nana Ama Asare), Dance (Sandra Yeboah Abeyie) and Music (Dinah Asafo Adjei) respectively.



Ceremony



At a brief ceremony, the Lebanese Ambassador Mr Maher Kheir reiterated the commitment of the community to support art students.



The private ceremony which was held to award deserving students brought together the Dean, Professor Kofi Agyekum, Lebanese Ambassador Mr Maher Kheir, Heads of Departments at the faculty and a representative from the Lebanese Community.

Ambassador’s Remark



In his address, the Lebanese Ambassador Mr Maher Kheir said countries that do not invest in arts run the risk of losing their heritage.



He said that since Lebanon and Ghana shared many things in common, the Lebanese Community thought to deepen this educational cooperation by supporting arts students.



“Life without arts is like a desert without any oasis. Countries without artists are countries without ambassadors” he stated.



He added that “Our conviction in the importance of arts stems from Lebanon’s ancient art history, whether through painting (like Wajih Nahle), sculpture, music (like Rahbani brothers and the famous singer, Fairuz) or famous performing groups such as the Caracalla band that roamed the world and introduced the culture of Lebanon and made it a milestone in other countries” he noted.

Dean’s Remarks



On his part, the Dean, Professor Kofi Agyekum noted the long-lasting relationship between Ghana and the Lebanese people. He expressed appreciation for instituting the prize scheme which will not only support the students financially but also encourage students to take their academic work seriously.



“We are grateful to the Lebanese Ambassador who worked tirelessly to institute this award scheme on behalf of the Lebanese Community. It’s been a long journey but I’m glad that we’re finally here and our students can get to benefit from this program” he stated.



He also challenged other students in the faculty to work very hard in order to qualify for the award in the next academic year.



Gratitude

One of the beneficiaries Evelyn Nana Ama Asare thanked the Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for extending the scholarship program to the School and guaranteed that the students will honour the confidence reposed in them.