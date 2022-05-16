Lebanese father and son charged with attempted murder

Lebanese Father and Son

Two Lebanese citizens residing in Accra, Simon Anthony Saoud and his son Kelvin Saoud are before the Accra Circuit Court for attempting to murder one Charles Otoo, a Ghanaian businessman.

Simon Anthony Saoud, a 59-year-old and Kelvin Saoud, 29-year-old were both charged with 3 offences on April 25, 2022.



The charges are conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and discharging of firearm without authority to commit murder.



They both pleaded not guilty which they were granted bill. The next court hearing is today, Monday, May 16, 2022.



The facts of the case as presented by the Investigator, Detective Sergeant Seth Kwaku Gyenin are that, on the 26/12/2021 at about 2030 hours, the Okpoi-Gonno District Command received information from the police control room to the effect that a group of people had engaged in a fight at Alternative Apartment located on the Spintex road behind the Robinhood Hotel.



According to him, on receipt of the information, the Baatsonaa Divisional Command led by C/Supt. Mr. Julius Kpeberson proceeded to the scene to ascertain the situation.

Police investigation revealed that complainant Charles Otoo visited his Russian girlfriend at the Alternative Apartment.



Reaching there, misunderstanding happened between the complaint and one Serge Osta who also resides at the apartment which resulted into a fight.



The investigator reveals Kelvin Saoud and his father, Simon Anthony Saoud who is the owner of the apartment and also resides there heard of the noise and rushed to the scene to find out what was happening.



According to the police investigation, Simon whiles going armed himself with a Beretta pistol with serial number H77123Z.



Father and son trying to separate Serge Osta and the Complainant brought in more quarrel. Father managed to call Kennedy Atongo who is the security man for the apartment to the scene.

He was ordered to move the complainant out of the premises. In the process, confusion happened again between the complainant and owner of the apartment.



Simon Anthony fired a close-range shot at the Ghanaian businessman, Charles Otoo during the scuffle.



The gun hit the right foot of the complainant and he was sent to Inkoom Hospital for medical attention. The Baatsonaa Divisional Commander led by C/Supt. Mr. Julius Kpeberson visited the complainant at the said facility to ascertain his condition.



Police investigation further reveals, Complainant was later transferred to 37 Military Hospital where a surgery was performed on his right foot and has since been discharged.