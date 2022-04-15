Lebanese man arrest: Avoid discriminatory in the application of the law – Police advised

Richard Kumadoe, Security Consultant

Fraud prevention expert and security consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has urged law enforcement officers to stop being discriminatory in the application of the law in matters concerning citizens and foreigners.

Although racism may be dominant in most parts of the world, he noted that law enforcement in countries known for racism apply the law to the latter regardless of who you are, citizen or not.



“When you travel outside Ghana, you may suffer racism but their law is not divisive. They will never ask for your immigration papers when dealing with offenders but rather see to it that the law is upheld in all situations regardless of race or origin. Our law enforcement officers should also treat all fairly and with justice. They must make sure the law is upheld and everyone respected, whether Ghanaian or not,” he stated.



The footage of a Lebanese threatening to slash the throat of a shop owner with a sword at Osu has gone viral on social media.



The businessman shared the video of the violent scene narrating how the raging foreigner drew a weapon at his premises.



The altercation arose over a parking space. According to him, the unidentified Lebanese parked his car in front of his shop for almost an hour. This was disrupting business; therefore, he told the driver to park his car at an appropriate spot.

His request, he said did not sit well with the Lebanese, who then went for a sword from his car. The shop owner per his account, run into a nearby shop for safety. In the viral video, the Lebanese can be heard saying “Come out. I will cut your neck,” while illustrating how he would slash the shop owner’s neck as eyewitnesses prevented him from attacking the shop owner.



Reacting to the video, Richard Kumadoe disclosed the Lebanese and other foreigners have the effrontery to act above the law because they have some law enforcement officers in their pockets.



Richard Kumadoe in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show said, “I am not surprised at all over what happened. The Lebanese, Chinese and Indians in Ghana see themselves as Ghanaians and have lawyers and police officers as friends. They (lawyers and police) help them evade the law and do what they want, so I am not surprised this happened.”



Touting the IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare as competent and efficient, the Security Consultant has faith this situation will be a test case, ensuring similar events never happen.