Lecturer curses individuals sponsoring galamsey activities

Lecturer at the Marketing Department of the Kumasi Technical University, Collins Kankam Kwarteng

A Lecturer at the Marketing Department of the Kumasi Technical University KsTU Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng has rained curses on individuals sponsoring illegal small-scale mining activities widely known as galamsey in the country.

Dr. Kwarteng has asked God to severely punish any grubstakes who are secretly encouraging the galamsey menace in Ghana.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, "Nyansapo", on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the lecturer posited that, water bodies were a major source of livelihood to many and so therefore could not be destroyed by illegal miners.



"Actions by these illegal miners are causing a lot of diseases in the areas they are operating including kidney problems, I personally believe these people must be fished out and punished squarely by the laws of Ghana," he told Captain Koda, host of the show.

Despite the government’s fight against galamsey, such activity is progressing unabated across the country.



The menace has left major rivers in Ghana heavily polluted.



Dr. Kwarteng however attributed the situation to a lack of commitment on the part of state security agencies to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the galamsey menace over the years.