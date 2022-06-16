Lecturers at Health Training Institutions give govt a two-month ultimatum to resolve poor working conditions

The members were urged to upgrade themselves

Lecturers at the health training institutions in Ghana have issued a two-month ultimatum to the government to resolve the perennial delays in promotions and conversions, book and research allowances, low rate for research, supervision, practical and marking allowances, or it will advise itself.

The group known as 'Nurse Educators' Group' (NEG) said in spite of the fact that all necessary documents to facilitate payment have been presented to the appropriate Government institutions, the government has remained unyielding to its demands.



NEG indicated that "our challenges are book and research allowance, practical and marking allowance, poor working conditions, delays in promotions and conversions and uncertainty surrounding the migration of the health training institutions to tertiary status".



The Chairman of the Association Mr. Bakinam Adamu, addressing the 2022 annual general meeting in Sunyani on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, under the theme 'updating skills of nurses and midwives Educators towards the tertiary status, attainment of health Training Institution' called on the stakeholders to take note of its concerns in order not to blame them should the next academic year's calendar experience disruptions.



"I want to state clearly that most of our members are unhappy about our working conditions and are running out of patience. If the MOH, COHHETTI as well as other stakeholders fail to resolve our long-standing concerns before schools reopen in August 2022, leadership may find it difficult to control our members. We, therefore, call on Health Training Institutions Unit, Ministry of Health and Principals to work closely with NEG to resolve these concerns in order to prevent further agitations of our members", Mr Bakinam Adamu warned.

According to Mr Adamu, "we as executives are ready to work peacefully when the MOH and COHHETTI continue to engage us as a major stakeholder in the management of our institutions".



Delivering a keynote address, Ashanti Regional Chair of the Nurses Educators Group, Mr Albert Opoku, urged members to upgrade themselves to enable them to be efficient, effective and competent to train modern health workers.



He said that Health Training institutions need to retain faculty members, do thorough research and publishing, study the process of acquiring accreditation, improve library facilities, ensure good governance as well as improve accommodations amongst staff and students.