Legal Agenda: Our democracy is only on paper – Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has expressed his apprehensions about the current state of democracy in Ghana.

He explained that the country’s democracy exists only on paper.



In an interview on Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV, the communications officer who is also a legal practitioner indicated that although the country has practised a multiparty democratic system rule since 1992, the current democracy in the country is under threat.



“On paper, we are a democratic country. We have been practising multiparty democracy since 1992. However, the sad reality is that today our democracy in the country is threatened and it is threatened because of the kind of government we have,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi pointed to what he sees as a pattern of government actions suppressing dissent and oppressing individuals who hold opposing views.



“The government is suppressing descent and oppressing opposing persons who disagree with them in the country. So, consistently, we have seen the harassment of political opponents, the media and now innocent citizens who are dissatisfied with the mismanagement of the administration of this country,” he added.

The minority and some organ civil groups organised a #OccupyBoG protest to seek the immediate removal of the governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies from office for the roles they played in plunging the country into the current economic crisis.



Although the minority was not able to present the petition to the governor himself, they stated that they would march to the premises until they met the governor and handed over the petition to him in person.



NW



