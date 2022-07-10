Legal Aid commission moves to introduce paralegal system

Martin Tieku Ameyaw

The Legal Aid Commission (LAC) is fast-tracking processes to introduce a paralegal system to help dispense justice to the poor and vulnerable in the country.

The Commission, with technical support from UNDP, has therefore developed a framework for paralegal delivery in Ghana and has also developed a draft Legislative Instrument on paralegal services to be laid before Parliament for approval.



The Legal Aid Commission (LAC) was established over 20 years ago in fulfilment of Article 294 of the 1992 Constitution, which grants all persons the right to legal aid for the enforcement of their rights or any provision under the 1992 Constitution.



Following the passage of the Legal Aid Commission Act, 2018 (Act 977), the LAC, formally the Legal Aid Board, became an independent commission to provide free legal services for the vulnerable, advise the citizenry on legal issues, as well as provide alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for the public.



However, since its establishment, the commission has not been resourced enough to deliver on its mandate.



The commission is currently operating in about 50 districts out of 254 Districts, and Municipal and Metropolitan assemblies. It is faced with inadequate resources and understaffing therefore able to deliver optimum Services to the poor.

The introduction of paralegals will help the commission provide gratis legal services to the poor and vulnerable in society.



The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Commission, Martin Tieku Ameyaw told the media at stakeholders' meeting that “When they were passing the Legal Aide commission law, we booted an idea to Parliament that they should permit the commission to train paralegals who will assist the commission in the delivery of these services, especially in the area of non-court based cases. So Parliament agreed with us, then they gave us the mandate to train and supervise these paralegals so before you train and supervise somebody you must have a manual. So we approached UNDP and they got us a consultant who developed the manual for us and the possible legislative instrument to be laid before Parliament to guide paralegals delivery in this country so this is what we are here to do”



He said although the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General donated thirteen (13) vehicles to the Commission this year, more vehicles and motorbikes for the district offices are needed to reach out to the vulnerable in remote areas.



The Executive Director said, through collaboration, the Legal Aid commission is able to get private Lawyers from Ghana Baa Association for pro-bono legal aid services.



President of GBA, Yaw Acheampong Boafo Esq however, called for harmonization of the paralegal system by Legal Aid Commission and General Legal council for licensing regime for paralegals who will be integrated into the justice delivery system.

Ms. Daphne Lariba Nabila, Chief of Party – USAID Justice Sector Support Activity, also the Executive Director of Legal Resources Centre, lamented that the Legal Aid Commission has a dearth of about only 40 lawyers working for it out of 4,199 lawyers in good standing in the country as at June . This she says has resulted in many marginalized and poor being thrown into jail without legal representation.



For this reason, she says Civil Society supports the paralegal system.



“So as civil society we are saying that the paralegal system will work a lot if there is a regime which would have paralegals give support to lawyers, give support to the justice sector institutions that will go a long way to help our society”.



The Sustainable Development Goal 16 calls for the Promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, providing access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels