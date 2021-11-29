‘Legal toiletries’ – Sam George accuse lawyers of partisanship

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Sam George slams legal luminaries for being partisan

MP dares members of the bench



Sam George accused of hiding behind immunity to denigrate lawyers



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has accused legal luminaries in the country of being subjective in their analysis.



According to the outspoken opposition MP, some lawyers have lost their objectivity because they have clouded themselves with partisanship.



While failing to be specific about the reason for his outburst, the MP in a Facebook post made on Sunday, November 28, 2021, lambasting the lawyers further dared the bench to come after him.



“Legal toiletries, sorry luminaries, so called. Your partisan lenses have clouded your objectivity. Shame on you for your shallow analysis. I am in the Chamber, come and get me,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

It is not known what may have triggered the MP’s outburst, however, some of his followers on Facebook shared varied opinions on his statement.



According to one Felix Amoah, the NDC MP has found refuge behind parliamentary immunity and is using such to denigrate the bench.



“That's the order of the day. Become an MP, say whatever you wish to say and hide yourself in the chamber. Xavier Sosu's formula,” he wrote in reply to the MP’s post.



Mustapha Mensah on the other hand sided with the MP saying “They are politicians. They lacked the courage to state their position."



