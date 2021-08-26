Legal vacation for judges does not affect justice delivery - JUSAG

Alex Nartey, President of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana

President of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Alex Nartey, has noted that the legal vacation enjoyed by judges does not affect the smooth delivery of justice.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that judges of the superior courts are entitled to a vacation.



He told the host every worker, based on their rank, is entitled to leave, and judges are no exception.



He said the vacation notwithstanding, vacation courts are established to preside over cases so justice delivery will not suffer.



The host had asked him about a Ghanaian citizen who had sued the 37 Military Hospital for medical negligence and was told the judges were on legal vacation.

Reacting, Mr Alex Nartey asked what has delayed in the case adding, the person could apply to a vacation judge, but if it is not an application, he should file his processes and writ, and in such a case, the processes could take more than process.



"And so, the vacation of the judges for two months does not take anything away from access to justice. If there is someone making such claims, the person is not objective. I want those listening to me to be objective. The legal vacation does not grind justice delivery to a halt."



The long legal vacation year is the period commencing on the 1st Day of August each year and ending on the last day of September in the year.