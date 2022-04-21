Legalization of Marijuana: ‘Akufo-Addo must append his signature to bill’ - Rastafari Conscious Youth of Ghana

The Rastafari Conscious Youth of Ghana wants the new narcotics bill implemented

The Rastafari Conscious Youth of Ghana Baifikrom Nysbinghi House at Mankessim in the Central Region is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pen his signature to implement the new narcotics bill passed by Parliament on March 20, 2020.

The President of the Conscious youth, Dr. Edward Kweku Amoah, otherwise known as Ras Bongo in the Central Region, said that when the bill is passed into law, Ghanaian farmers would have access to cultivating marijuana (Cannabis) for medicinal and industrial purposes.



He further stated that, when the bill comes to stay, the cultivation of marijuana (Cannabis) will augment the government's planting for food and jobs policy.



He noted that Colorado made 21 billion dollars from the sale of marijuana in 2021 being the first year of implementation of the bill.

He said all these as the members of the Conscious youth joined hands to celebrate this year’s World Marijuana Day at Mankessim, yesterday, April 20, 2022.



The Secretary-General of the conscious youth, Ras Ato Kwame Essel-York, said when the bill is signed into law it will help eradicate ‘galamsey’ activities in the country.



A member of the Publicity Committee of the Rastafari Council of Ghana who was a special guest at the occasion, Mr. Anane Desire, refuted claims that the intake of Marijuana is harmful to humans and can lead to madness